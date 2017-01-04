For 18 days this winter, the world’s most exciting vocal stars will descend on Southern Arizona, enriching the seasons of eight local performing arts organizations. Through February 7, the Tucson Desert Song Festival will feature 23 events in venues across Tucson including “Mahler and Martial Arts” at the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, a collaboration between Ballet Tucson and the Tucson Guitar Society called “Rhythms of the Americas”, and a recital featuring today’s guest, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Jamie Barton.