At Tucson Country Day School, we have a full vegetable, fruit and flower garden, called Victory Garden, in which students are the ones who plant and care for the produce and flowers in the garden. We have a Garden Club - an after-school club for students to work in the garden. Adam Weatherford, paraprofessional and garden coordinator, has built the garden into so much more than an after-school activity. The garden is now used throughout the school day, with most grade levels in kindergarten through fifth grade spending time in the garden for educational and horticultural lessons. Adam creates and leads the lessons, making for a wonderful integration of education and appreciation for the outdoors, gardening, planting and growing our own food and flowers. The garden is also used during the school day for therapeutic means - students who struggle with behavior, social or even academic issues - spend time in the garden to calm themselves and regroup for successful learning and socialization with their peers. It’s unique to have a garden at school, and our garden is thriving - both with what’s growing in it and with the amazing benefits our students are seeing through use of the garden.