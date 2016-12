Meet Mr. Nature and this week's Ben's Bellee! Mr. Nature was nominated by Coppelia. "Mr. Nature is one of the kindest people I have ever met! He is a local children's musician and he teaches kindness, respect, love of the outdoors and love for one another through his songs. I met when we both worked with children and I have watched him perform in front of hundreds of families. He always does what he can to help others."