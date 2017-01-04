The Telomere Effect

Have you wondered why some 60-year-olds look and feel like 40-year-olds and why some 40-year-olds look and feel like 60-year-olds? While many factors contribute to aging and illness, Nobel Prize winner Elizabeth Blackburn discovered biological markers called telomerase, the enzyme that replenishes telomeres, which protect our DNA. Dr. Blackburn and leading health psychologist Dr. Elissa Epel have discovered that there are changes we can make to our daily habits that will lengthen our telomeres and help to keep us vital and disease-free.