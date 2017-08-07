The health issue affecting men and those who love them
A recent survey commissioned by Boston Scientific and conducted online by Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults during Men’s Health Awareness Month found that men are significantly more likely than women to feel comfortable talking to a physician about issues with their sex lives. But, do patients know the questions to ask, especially about the different treatments? Dr. Ryan P. Terlecki and his patient Steve Cline talk about the stigma and misconceptions about erectile dysfunction.