Tech Must Haves

You know how you feel naked without your phone or tablet? What happens when that device gets broken or waterlogged or the computer just freezes? Now individuals and businesses can get a new service, for quick equipment repairs near their homes or offices in a day. Think of it as a national emergency room for your devices, whether it’s a broken phone camera, a problem with your PC, or a computer virus. Tech expert Russ Frushtick will provide tips on what you can do to prevent some of the most common tech problems and where to go when the damage is done.