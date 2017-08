Cicely White-Lee talks about the stage play, "Shut The Door” that is family-friendly and deals with various experiences, truths, life-drama, and laughter. It will be performed at the Pima Community College, West Campus, Center for the Arts Proscenium Theater.

August 19, 2017 at 7:00 pm

August 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Ticket Costs: $20 in advance, $25 at the venue

Advance tickets can be purchased at www.shutthedoor.brownpapertickets.com