Chat about the 2016 running race season in Tucson, starting with the Sunrise at Old Tucson Trail Run held on Sunday morning, January 24th. The goal is to promote community health and wellness – but also to promote Tucson tourism, as all race participants receive free entry to Old Tucson Studios, the International Wildlife Museum, and the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. All runners also get a free t-shirt and a free trailside breakfast.