Sleep Doctor - Weight Gain and Sleep

A new survey says sleepy Americans will do pretty much anything for more shut eye! Yet 47% of Americans don’t know that not getting enough sleep can make you gain weight. That’s one reason to take action and get to bed early. Talk with “The Sleep Doctor,” Dr. Michael Breus, about the surprising results of the sleep survey and learn about the path to, and perks of, a good night’s rest.

Fifty-percent of Americans think they would be happier if they were able to get more sleep, and a majority, 57%, think that getting extra sleep is a more appealing New Year’s resolution than working out (43%). This, according to The Princess Cruises Sleep Survey conducted independently in December by Wakefield Research. The survey found more than half of Americans (57%) get less sleep than they need and 59% of Americans frequently struggle to sleep well even on vacation. According to Dr. Breus, getting a good night sleep aids in weight loss. And everyone’s in a better mood after they’ve gotten a good night’s sleep! In fact, the poll finds Americans think that if they got more sleep, they’d be more productive (51%), happier (50%), more successful (21%) and more creative (21%). That sounds like a whole new person for 2016!