Retirement with Fidelity Investments

What a difference two years can make. According to Fidelity Investments®’ biennial Retirement Savings Assessment study, people are saving more and investing more appropriately for their age, improving the overall state of retirement readiness of American households. As a result of this positive behavior, the number of people likely to be able to pay for at least essential retirement expenses jumped from 38 percent in 2013 to 45 percent today. However, this means more than half (55 percent) are still at risk of being unprepared to completely cover essential living expenses in retirement, which includes housing, health care and food.