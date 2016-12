The holiday shopping season is flying by, and there’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to choose a gift for someone who’s impossible to shop for. This year, bring the joy back into gifting by knowing you’ve found a unique and personal item she’ll love. Whether it’s your stylish sister, sentimental mother-in-law or that friend who has everything, fashion and beauty expert Emily Loftiss gives you the gift guide you need to put a smile on the face of everyone on your list.