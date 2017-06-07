Marriage and technology tie-the-knot as nuptials get a digital age upgrade

In an age when getting a date is as easy as logging onto the net, it should come as no surprise that interpersonal computing is ready to take the next step…into wedding planning. The happiest day of your life just got a digital upgrade. Every year over 2 million couples wed in the United States and according to The Knot, a third of these couples are now utilizing technology to help create their perfect wedding. Josey Miller gives us the details on how to do that with everything from wedding hashtags to wedding geofilters.