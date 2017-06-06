How parents can help prepare their children for financial future

How money savvy are teens in the U.S. compared to other countries? A recent study by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) on the financial proficiency of teenagers found that our nation’s youth are not making the grade. In fact, the U.S. came in 9th place out of 18 countries on how financially savvy teens are.

Ted Beck, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, discusses the PISA findings and provides insight on the dangers of not educating youth on finances. He gives us tips on how teens can be taught to better manage their money and discusses the most common pitfalls younger adults commonly experience once they are out on their own.