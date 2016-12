Chef Jeff Anderson wants you to have a delicious, stress-free holiday season, which is why he advises planning ahead and making sure you have everything needed to create incredible recipes. He will help you streamline holiday prep with tips and tricks to simplify festive baking and cooking. Chef Jeff is the Executive Chef of the Albertsons Companies Culinary Kitchens and is an expert at creating great meals that don’t have to be elaborate and expensive to be delightful culinary creations.