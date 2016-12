When you drink a glass of water, you expect it to be clean, pure and not contaminated with toxic chemicals. But, you may not realize what could be in your water. Chemicals from manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and who-knows-what could be lurking in the water we drink, bathe and cook in! So we’ve invited Derk Chamberlin, our Independent Water Consultant in to tell us what could be in there, how dangerous it is and what we can do about it.