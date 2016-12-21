Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Cookie Season Begins Saturday, January 16 On Saturday, January 16, 2016, Girl Scouts throughout Southern Arizona will begin door-to-door sales in their neighborhoods and staff cookie booths at area stores. The Super Six flavors of cookies (Do-Si-Dos®, Samoas®, Savannah Smiles®, Tagalongs®, Thin Mints®, Trefoils®) are $4 a box and the new Gluten-Free Toffee Tastic is $5 a box. Girl Scouts will be selling cookies online through the Digital Cookie program, which allows Girl Scouts to create their own cookie-selling website.

100 percent of the proceeds from the Cookie Program stay in Southern Arizona to support local Girl Scouting and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through council-sponsored programs, events activities and scholarships for girls as well as cookie rewards.

In addition to using their cookie money rewards for activities and adventures, individual Girl Scouts and their troops can use the funds they raise with the Cookie Program to bring their service ideas to life though gifts of caring projects. Whether the girls are caring for their environment, promoting literacy or campaigning for social issues, cookie proceeds can help them reach their community service and leadership goals.

10-year-old Brianna “Bri” Ahmad of Troop No. 2981, sold 6,116 boxes, nearly 2,000 boxes more than the second most successful seller. Bri, is home-schooled and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her sales goal for this year is again 6,000 boxes which would be three years in a row as southern Arizona’s top seller and selling more than 6,000 boxes! Since 1917, Girl Scout Cookies have been an icon of American culture and has become the largest girl-run business in the world. For nearly 100 years, Girl Scouts, with the enthusiastic support of their families, have helped ensure the success of the annual sale. The sales of girl scout cookies are more than exchanging money for boxes, but selling cookies teaches goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—aspects essential to leadership, to success, and to life. Sales in Southern Arizona run January 16 through February 28, 2016 throughout Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Greenlee, Graham and Yuma counties.