If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine or smoking Scott Defalco tells us how Powerswabs can make them whiter in just 5 minutes which in turn will actually make you more attractive and take years off your appearance. Power Swabs was invented by world leading whitening expert, dentist Dr. Martin Giniger. It was sold to dentists only for the first 5 years, now it’s available directly to the consumer.