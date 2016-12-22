Ford Consumer Trends 2017

Ford’s Looking Further with Ford 2017 trend report is a blueprint for understanding how societal shifts are expected to influence consumers and brands for 2017 and beyond. Insights from this annual trend report explore how trust, relationships, technology and innovation can be leveraged to create products and services that are meaningful and of value to consumers – with the ultimate purpose of making people’s lives better. This special anniversary edition highlights three trends from the past that continue to resonate, while establishing seven up-and-coming micro-trends for the future.