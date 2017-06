The Humane Society of Southern Arizona comes here each week and over the last two years we have met litters of kittens, three legged dogs and pets that had been homeless for months only to find their forever homes thanks to this show! The only constant has been the Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator Andrea Mitchell and today is her last segment. She is here to remind us of the services HSSA has been providing to our community's pet and the people who love them for over 72 years.