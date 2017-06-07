Corporate leader turned expert climber and mountaineer

Ever wonder what the top of the world looks like? Lisa Thompson knows! In 2016, she made the decision to leave her secure corporate career to pursue mountain climbing full time. Since then, she has overcome numerous challenges, including summiting Mt. Everest. This summer, she’s about to take on one of the world’s toughest endeavors - K2 - and when she succeeds, she will be the first American woman to accomplish this harrowing feat. Lisa talks about preparing for her next climb.