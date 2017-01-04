Cold and Flu Prevention with Staples

The flu is responsible for an estimated 70 million missed work days and billions of dollars in lost office productivity each year. The flu is going to severely impact businesses this season – will your workspace be one of them?

According to the sixth annual Flu Season Survey from Staples, employees and employers are well aware of the impact of the flu on workplace productivity, but more than half of people surveyed (53 percent) say they have gone to work with the flu.

Dr. Chuck Gerba from the University Of Arizona (also known as Dr. Germ) and Chris Correnti offer solutions to help maintain a healthy workplace – whether a home office, small-to-mid-sized business or large enterprise.