Climate Change Conference - Nevis

The delivery of less costly, cleaner energy has been a long held ambition of the island of Nevis. Now a newly signed power purchase agreement provides the island with 25 years of a domestic base load renewable energy supply from local geothermal resources.

The first phase will supply 9MW of power that is immediately expandable, to meet the ongoing power needs of Nevis and capable of exporting 40MW - 50MW of additional power to neighboring islands.

Significantly less costly than existing diesel generators, geothermal energy will help transition the island to 100 percent power generation from renewable energy sources. Nevis will be able to promote the island as a 100 percent green energy vacation destination.