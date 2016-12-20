While a cancer diagnosis is never easy to hear, a new immuno-oncology treatment option is now available for certain patients with hard-to-treat cancers, including head and neck.

This year alone, more than 64,000 new cases of head and neck cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., resulting in more than 13,000 deaths. The relative five-year survival rate for metastatic head and neck cancers is less than 38%, according to the National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society.

Learn about patient care and the latest in treatment for head and neck cancer.