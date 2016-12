Provide education and warning of scams hitting consumers and businesses here in Southern Arizona. We will share the top scams from 2016 and what’s forecasted for 2017. Scams in 2016 include IRS calls, Fake election related calls, Check Fraud, Computer Hijacking and Emergency Scam. Socially engineered malware spurred by fake ads and emails, the CEO scam, and Catphishing will create major loss in 2017.