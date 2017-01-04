Meet Jenny Carrillo, partner and consultant at Alexander Carrillo Consulting and Ben's Bells Board member, and this week's Ben's Bellee. Jenny was nominated by Laura Alexander, who writes: "Jenny Carrillo is my business partner and friend, and one of the kindest people I know. Every day she gives 100% of her considerable intellect and skills helping nonprofits in Tucson meet their missions. However, it is her recent act of kindness that motivates this nomination. Yesterday she bought flowers and a card and hand-delivered them to the Islamic Community Center on the U of A campus to let her Muslim neighbors know that "love wins." It is easy to get overwhelmed by the stories of hatred, fear and violence, and to forget that one act of kindness can mean so much. I'm so proud of her, and her actions yesterday are exactly what intentional kindness is about."

Read more about Jenny's kindness in the Arizona Daily Star.