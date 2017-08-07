Banana sushi as an easy back to school treat

Isela Howlett, Certified Baker with Cakes for Causes, teaches us how to make easy back to school treats for the kids including easy granola bars and banana sushi. Cakes for Causes is a non-profit sugar art outreach group formed in Tucson in 2011 and expanded into Phoenix in the fall of 2012. We provide decorative cakes, or other baked goods, and/or sugar art lessons for non-profit groups' parties, fundraising events, or learning sessions. In doing so we bring premium products and services within reach of non-profits to allow them to better use their funds toward their missions. Our mission is to heal, appreciate, and value people through our sugar art work. We are building a sweeter community.