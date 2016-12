"Shake Off The World" revolves around Austin (Aaron Mees), a rising high school football star, who has his life all mapped out, until his coach (Mike Setzer) makes a decision that forces Austin to change the course of his life. Austin finds himself in a new home, a new school, with a new set of friends and a whole bunch of problems. Just when it seems the world has Austin down for the count, he gets up, shakes off the world, and forever changes his destiny.