Each year, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Tucson welcomes thousands in the fight against breast cancer at Kino Sports Complex. Death rates for female breast cancer have declined 36% from peak rates in 1989, and the Society could not make the progress it has without the support of sponsors like 94.9 MIXfm and KGUN9. The American Cancer Society would like to thank these sponsors, and talk about the upcoming ACS CAN Cancer Awareness Day at the capitol on February 2.