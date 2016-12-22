Altered Tails, a 501c3 organization, is Arizona’s largest spay/neuter clinic specializing in high quality, low cost spay/neuter services. Our mission is to assist in reducing the homeless pet population. And, spaying and neutering is one of the most effective ways to reduce the homeless pet population. It is safe for puppies and kittens as young as 12 weeks old, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

We offer many promotions throughout the year making spaying and neutering affordable, and sometimes even free for pet owners. Today, we will talk about our Happy Neuter Year promotion offering pet owners $20 neutering surgeries for male dogs and cats during the month of January.

Additionally we will share news about an edgy billboard campaign we’re launching on December 26 to raise awareness of the importance of spay & neuter. Plus we’ll also announce a very exciting grant that we just received from PetSmart Charities which will enable us to launch a year long series of promotions to Tucson residents making spaying and neutering even more affordable.