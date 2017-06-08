Advances in the blood cancers

Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, President and Chief Executive Office of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, discusses cancer advances emerging from the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting and LLS’s innovative approach to treating a deadly cancer. Loriana Hernandez-Aldama who is an acute myeloid leukemia survivor and former TV news anchor shares her inspiring story of going from TV health reporter to patient, and her work to spread the word about the urgent need for better cancer treatments and cures.