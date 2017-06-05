5th Annual Putt-ing Kids First event with Joseph Blair

The Blair Charity Group is holding the 5th Annual Putt-ing Kids First event to help the Arizona Basketball Academy. Joseph Blair, Founder, played professional basketball for many years and then he started The Arizona Basketball Academy in order to offer a professional basketball camp experience to youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Guest will enjoy unlimited access to miniature golf, bumper boats, laser tag, and batting cages. Also enjoy arcade games, a live DJ, photo booth, face painters, and balloon artists. A Putting Pub Beer Garden, food sampling, desserts, raffle, and silent auction are all also included with the price of admission. Funds benefit Arizona Basketball Academy.

All-inclusive tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children 11 and under, or $100 for a family-of-five pack.