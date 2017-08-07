Einstein Bros. Bagels buy one get on Shmearfuls

Sept. 11 and Sept. 17

Online negativity is a real downer, but unfortunately, it's a very real problem most people deal with in today's world. The Einstein Bros. Bagel company is asking that you spread more joy in the real world and online, however, and they've come up with the perfect way to help you do just that. In conjunction with the launch of Shmearfuls, the new bite-sized bagels filled with cream cheese (also known as shmear), the company's offering you a chance to "shmear" joy and share their new filled bagels with a friend or someone you recently made friends with instead of teasing online. Frenemies are better than enemies, after all. When you stop in to a participating Einstein Bros. Bagels location on Aug. 8, you'll be able to buy one order of Shmearfuls and get the second free. All you have to do is say "Shmear joy" at the register to be eligible for the BOGO deal.You can choose from six different Shmearfuls flavors. There's Pretzel & Beer Cheese, Jalapeno Cheddar & Plain Shmear, French Toast & Maple Shmear, Everything Bagel & Plain Shmear, Asiago Parmesan & Plain Shmear as well as Plain Bagel & Plain Shmear. Once you've ordered your Shmearfuls and gotten one order free to share, be sure to use hashtag #SmearCampaignPromo to put a positive message out online. According to a press release, the idea for this campaign started after a survey conducted by Wakefield Research revealed 65 percent of Americans see negative comments or posts on social media every day. The research revealed that nine in 10 people feel the need to distance themselves from disparaging posts or take a break from social media.“It’s nearly impossible to scroll through social media these days without feeling the burden of negative comments,” Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros. Bagels senior vice president of marketing, research and development and catering, said in a statement. “To celebrate our new Shmearfuls line of fun and crave-worthy snacks, we are embracing our ‘Better Day, Better World’ mantra and encouraging consumers to wipe out negativity and replace it with something that will make people shmile.” And this BOGO deal will surely do just that! That's not all Einstein Bros. is doing to help put an end to negativity online, either. They've also partnered with Ditch the Label , one of the world’s largest anti-bullying charities, to support kids and young adults who have been affected by online bullying.For each Shmearful purchased at participating locations between, Einstein Bros. will donate $1 to assist with Ditch The Label’s charitable endeavors in the U.S. In other words, the more Shmearfuls you buy, the more joy you spread. So, what are you waiting for? Shmear more happiness starting Aug. 8!

