Backpacks and lunch boxes sale at Burlington Coat Factory
Augusta Statz
Share Article
Your kids are going to require lots of back-to-school supplies, so of course, they're going to need something to carry them in. You don't want to give them just any ol' bag either—you need something that's built to last throughout the school year and something that's cool, too, for those bonus parent points.
So, it's a good thing Burlington Coat factory is practically giving away backpacks and lunch boxes for less than $12. Because now, not only can you send your kids back to school in style, but you can also save in the process.
Not matter what character is your little one's favorite—Disney, Hello Kitty, Spider Man, Minnie Mouse—Burlington Coat Factory has something they'll love, which is excellent news for your wallet!
You can score backpacks for as little as $10.99 and lunch boxes for just $4.99 when you shop from the Burlington Coat Factory while the sale lasts.
We found this deal online and Burlington Coat Factory doesn't sale whether you can also find these deals in store. It's best to call ahead and ask first, before you hop in the car.
Burlington Coat Factory also offers free shipping on orders over $75.
As if those prices weren't enticing enough, there are several bundle deals that will practically make you jump for joy.
Then, there's this incredible bundle option, too. There's a boys Paw Patrol 5-Piece Backpack Set which contains a backpack, pencil case, lunch box, water bottle and carabiner all with the same adorable puppy theme. You'll save big when you shop this range, all for just $12.99. It's marked down by 35 percent, and the savings potential here is unbelievable.
Who knew back to school shopping could be so much fun?
Those aren't the only deals going on at Burlington Coat Factory right now, either.