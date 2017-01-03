9 things that will be cheaper in 2017

Prices are up on so many things as we head into 2017: Just think about prescription drug prices, or what you pay for car repair.

But, it turns out that several things we use every day are actually dropping in price this new year.

Grocery price cuts



You'll find some good news in the grocery store in the new year, according to a report in Business Insider.

As a result of better weather and better harvests, prices have dropped since 2016 on:

Beef

Chicken

Avocados

Coffee

Eggs

The drop in egg prices are perhaps the most dramatic, down 40% from their peak a year ago, during the bird flu panic.

Other items cheaper

Non-food items also cheaper in 2017:

Small cars , which are not selling well in these days of cheap gas.

, which are not selling well in these days of cheap gas. Economy airline seats , as airlines like Delta and United add a new no-frill category to compete with discounter like Allegiant and Frontier. (This is fine, as long as you don't mind waiting till check in to get your seat assignment, and don't plan on taking much luggage)

, as airlines like Delta and United add a new no-frill category to compete with discounter like Allegiant and Frontier. (This is fine, as long as you don't mind waiting till check in to get your seat assignment, and don't plan on taking much luggage) Foreign travel, due to the US dollar's strength. Not sure where to go, or don't want to fly? Then check out Canada, where your entire vacation, including meals and hotels, will be 25% off when it hits your American credit card.

due to the US dollar's strength. Not sure where to go, or don't want to fly? Then check out where your entire vacation, including meals and hotels, will be 25% off when it hits your American credit card. 4KTV's: Now $999 or less for many big screen models that cost $3,000 a year ago.

One big price increase

But from the doesn't that stink file, the one price hike that wipe out all those savings combined: prescription drug prices.



The government expects them to jump another 12 percent in 2017, after an 11% rise in 2016. Doesn't that stink?

No matter what pharmacy discount card or health plan you have, expect to pay more at the drug counter this new year.



As always don't waste your money.



