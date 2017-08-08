Be a "Hope Hero" for the Making Strides' kickoff celebration

The Kickoff breakfast for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is happening August 16 at Skyline Country Club and is open to the public for the very first time. You are invited to become a Hope Hero by registering online by August 15 and fundraising at least $25. Plus, every Hope Hero will receive a pink cape to decorate for the event.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. Each event is a noncompetitive 3 to 5 mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. It's a day that shouldn't be missed and won't be forgotten.

