Join the fun at Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Summers are hot, but the evenings are always cool. So, spend the evening with your family and friends at Reid Park Zoo during Summer Safari Nights.

Every Friday evening, during the summer months, Reid Park Zoo shuts down at normal hours and reopens in the evening for a fun, family-friendly event.

Presented by Tucson Medical Center, Summer Safari Nights is jam packed with activities for all ages, especially the kiddos. The first hour of every safari event features giraffe feeding. Additionally, visitors can get involved in the zoo's enrichment table, which allows guests to help out the staff with a variety of tasks.

Every event features a different theme, from "Large & in Charge" to "Bird is the Word."

Admission to Summer Safari Nights is just $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for kids. Plus, if you're a zoo member or with MetroPCS you'll receive an additional $2 off your ticket.

Events and Outreach Supervisor, Jed Dodds loves bringing people in and getting to talk to them about the animals. He says, "Kids are so excited about it, and kids are passionate about animals. And then when we connect them even closer, you can see them walk out and tell those stories along. So, I love being able to be that messenger to tell the story."

Summer Safari Nights runs till August 4. Tickets can be purchased here.

