The Incredible Age Expo - The First Ever Event That Celebrates YOU

Tucson - Scripps Media is excited to host its first-ever event celebrating the success of baby boomers, late career professionals and early retirees who want to live life to the fullest. This full-day, free event will feature a farmer’s market, travel, fitness, relaxation and more – plus, special guest appearances.

The Expo, scheduled for Saturday, September 9th at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, will help educate and inform about how to live healthier and longer. Learn smart tips on investing, estate planning and downsizing. Also, listen to a life coach about re-inventing yourself.

The Incredible Age Expo highlights the stage in life with spare time and disposable income, by featuring vendors in various categories, plus live entertainment, a cooking demo and stage presentations.

The special guest lineup includes: Delilah, syndicated radio personality, author, and songwriter, featured nightly on 94.9 MIXfm; James Supp, Antique Roadshow host who travels throughout the United States connecting with major antique collectors/dealers; and Chef John Hohn, the Iron Chef Tucson Champion 2014 formerly at Omni Tucson National, now currently Executive Chef of GAP Ministries.