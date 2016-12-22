Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Fun Gadgets for Co-Workers

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for your co-workers, we’ve got you covered! Lindsey Granger has three fun gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY at the office.

1. Lumo Lift

This activity tracker has a magnetic sensor that clasps onto your shirt. When you slouch or close off your body this gadget provides a gentle vibration to remind you to keep your shoulders down and back. It also syncs with an app that tracks your posture over time. Pick one up for around $80.

2. Henry Desk Vacuum

Who can focus with a messy desk? Especially when lunch particles are stuck deep in your keyboard! This little guy could be the answer for your desktop woes. Pick up this cute vacuum for around $19.

3. Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag

When things at work get really rough, don't sweat it… punch it! The Stress Buster has a strong suction cup and heavy duty spring so this thing isn't going anywhere!! no matter how upset you are. Pick one up for around $20.

