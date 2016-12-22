Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Fun Gadgets for Co-Workers

Lindsey Granger
10:43 AM, Dec 21, 2016

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for your co-workers, we’ve got you covered! Lindsey Granger has three fun gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY at the office.

LSTV

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for your co-workers, we’ve got you covered! Lindsey Granger has three fun gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY at the office.

1.  Lumo Lift

This activity tracker has a magnetic sensor that clasps onto your shirt. When you slouch or close off your body this gadget provides a gentle vibration to remind you to keep your shoulders down and back. It also syncs with an app that tracks your posture over time. Pick one up for around $80.

2.  Henry Desk Vacuum

Who can focus with a messy desk? Especially when lunch particles are stuck deep in your keyboard! This little guy could be the answer for your desktop woes. Pick up this cute vacuum for around $19.

3.  Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag

When things at work get really rough, don't sweat it… punch it! The Stress Buster has a strong suction cup and heavy duty spring so this thing isn't going anywhere!! no matter how upset you are. Pick one up for around $20.

What are you asking Santa for this year? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top