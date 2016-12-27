48 percent of parents do the New Year's Eve countdown by 9 p.m.

If you're a parent who wants to get the kids to bed early on New Year's Eve — you are certainly not alone.

In fact, 48 percent of parents do the 10-second countdown with their children at 9 p.m., according to a survey by WalletHub.

And don't feel bad if you're not going out, or you sleep through it. Nearly half of revelers celebrate at home, and 22 percent don't celebrate at all.

Here's a look at New Year's Eve facts from WalletHub.