Arizona State Home & Garden Show

If you are working on home projects involving landscaping, contracting, design, entertainment, remodeling and nearly anything else, the Arizona State Home Show is the place to be! You can talk to hundreds of vendors, compare prices and learn all the best strategies for saving money while improving your home. Tour a collection of tiny houses, get organized with Ms. Fix-It and learn how to hire a contractor with Don Ledbetter.

The show hours are Friday, January 6th from 12-6pm, Saturday January 7th from 10am-6pm and Sunday January 8th from 10am-4pm.

It will be at the Tucson Convention Center located at 260 S. Church Ave. Tucson, AZ.

See their website for more information: www.americanshowsinc.com

Don't miss out on this great event!