What's happening this weekend in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT! Information provided by Ken Carr, Executive Producer of The Morning Blend on KGUN 9 and the CW Tucson and the mastermind behind @whatsuptucson on Twitter.

Desert Diamond Tailgate Festival

UA Mall

Friday Dec 30 at 11 a.m.

Gin Blossoms perform, beer garden, food trucks, bands and cheerleaders, kids zone

Tickets $15

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium

Friday Dec 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Air Force vs. South Alabama

Tickets start at $25

Tucson Roadrunners AHL hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Friday Dec 30 at 7:05pm and Saturday Dec 31 at 6:05pm

Roadrunners vs. San Antonio Rampage

Tickets start at $14

NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS:

Old Vegas New Year's Eve at Hotel Congress

--Live music in the style of Elvis and Sinatra, showgirls, casino games

Tejano New Year's Eve Bash at Casino Del Sol Bingo Hall

--Ruben Ramos, AJ Castillo and La Tropa perform, toast at midnight

New Year's Eve Party at the Maverick

--Live music, dinner, party favors, champagne toast at midnight

Glow in the dark New Year's Eve Party at the Rialto Theatre

--Cumbia party with live music, champagne toast at midnight

Golden New Year's Eve at Chicago Bar

--Neon Prophet performs, party favors, champagne toast at midnight

New Year's Eve Party at the Casino Del Sol Conference Center

--80's and Gentlemen perform, party favors, champagne toast at midnight, free admission

Rick Braun's New Year's Eve "A Parisian Holiday" at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort

--Rick Braun, Jeffrey Osborne, Richard Elliot, Marc Antoine perform

80's To The Max New Year's Eve Party at Loews Ventana Canyon

--80's music and dancing, party favors and toast, prize for best costume

New Year's Eve dinner and fireworks at Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain

--4 course dinner, fireworks hike, fireworks display at midnight

New Year's Eve at Westward Look

--Retro Rockets perform, 3 course meal, toast at midnight