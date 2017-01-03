The Living Room Wine Lounge and Cafe

In October, The Living Room Wine Café and Lounge officially opened in the La Encantada shopping center –previously Armitage Wine lounge & café). Offering a relaxed, comfortable and welcoming lounge experience, The Living Room is focused on offering customers delicious food and indulgent wine in beautiful and comfortable surroundings. With 3,000 square feet of space, the restaurant has an open and welcoming feel. Both the interior and patio areas have relaxing, social and soft seating areas to stretch out or get cozy. The Living Room’s customers will be welcomed with delicious food and indulgent wine in beautiful and comfortable surroundings. Diners can expect a menu packed with delicious and sharable salads, seafood, starters, bruschetta, flatbreads, burgers, desserts and more. Saturday and Sunday brunch is stocked with mimosas and signature crepes.

We serve everything from fresh daily house-made potato chips, hand-rolled sushi and pulled mozzarella, New York Strip steaks cut in-house and fresh salads with Arizona grown produce.

With wine as the star, the bar offers a selection of 35 wines and sangrias by the glass, a handpicked list of wines available by the bottle and a full cocktail and beer-on-tap and by-the-bottle bar. Happy hour specials delight with an ever-changing selection of exclusive boutique wines only offered at The Living Room.

Happy Hour Specials: Enjoy a $5 glass of wine, $3 well drink or draft, or $5 skinny cocktail from 11am to 6pm daily in our wine lounge! Food special: 3pm – 6pm.