Stephanie Dunlap is a multi-media journalist for KGUN 9 On Your Side and The CW Tucson's digital properties.

Stephanie began her career in Los Angeles, interning for Sony Pictures Entertainment, and later working on-camera and behind-the-scenes for production companies, feature films and television projects.

In 2013, Stephanie moved back to Arizona to become the Host of "Sizzle TV" on The CW Tucson and also served as an Entertainment Reporter on KGUN-TV's "Tucson Morning Blend". In December of 2016, The Sizzle was canceled and Stephanie added digital reporting to her portfolio by taking on MMJ responsibilities for KGUN 9 On Your Side and The CW Tucson's websites and social pages.

Stephanie says she is thrilled she can wake up every morning (with a cup of coffee in hand) covering news, lifestyle, and entertainment for Tucson.

Did you know?

Stephanie loves all things French. She aspires to become fluent in the language, and is currently studying at The Alliance Francaise Tucson.

Stephanie names her mother, Christine Dunlap as her inspiration, who worked for ABC-WXYZ News in Detroit for thirteen years.

When Stephanie is not working, you can find her having a latte at the nearest coffee shop, attending yoga classes, baking...or just at home binge-watching reality shows.

Stephanie is always connected on social media. You can follow her at the sites listed below.