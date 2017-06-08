Stella Inger anchors the 5, 6 and 10 news with Guy Atchley. She is no stranger to Arizona. She joined KGUN 9 in October, 2013 from KTVK-TV in Phoenix, where she was an anchor on GOOD MORNING ARIZONA. Other stops in her career include stations in Montana and Palm Springs, Calif. Her first job was in Butte, Montana so Stella is really appreciating the always sunny, warm weather of Tucson.



Stella was born in Russia, and came to the US when she was just 7 years old with her parents and younger sister. They settled in Sioux City, Iowa before moving to Sherman Oaks, California. Stella is a Trojan at heart and a graduate of the University of Southern California where she earned her degree in broadcast journalism.



During her time in California Stella earned two Emmy nominations and won the Los Angeles Press Club’s “Best Use of Social Media in a Newscast” award. She was also nominated for an Emmy, recognizing her reporting on Americans who converted to Islam post 9/11.



In 2008 Stella was named by The Desert Sun readers as "The Best TV Personality in the Desert" and in 2009 she won the same award for the second time in as many years.



Stella is thrilled to be in Tucson and looks forward to learning all about the city and finding new favorite places to hang out.



When not working, Stella loves to volunteer in her community. She enjoys working with children and helping homeless animals find loving homes. Stella is also a big sports fan, she loves football and has a big interest in boxing, yoga and outdoor sports.

Follow Stella on periscope at: watchonperiscope.com/users/stellainger/247941

