Samantha Cortese

You'll see Samantha if you are up early in Tucson!

She anchors KGUN9's Good Morning Tucson from 5 - 7 a.m. and The CW Tucson's Morning Break from 7 - 8 a.m.

From crime to camels, Samantha brings energy to the morning newscasts to start your day. She's an Emmy-nominated reporter with a passion for on air and (the ever-evolving world of) online reporting. In 2015, posts on her Facebook page reached four million users. Before that, Samantha was recognized by News Press Gazette as an outstanding social media employee.

Using her skills on the web, Samantha outed the "Palm Springs Squatters" -- two elusive video gamers who refused to leave a local rental home. The story was picked up nationally and internationally. Samantha takes advantage of social media to find contacts, and uncover details on stories others may miss.

Before arriving in Tucson, Samantha started behind the scenes as a web editor, later producing CBS Local 2 This Morning to its highest ratings; it continues to grow. She then anchored and reported for the same newscast, as well as KESQ News Channel 3 in the Morning. She values knowing the responsibilities of other positions in the newsroom and production.

Samantha graduated Chapman University with a B.F.A in Television - Broadcast Journalism. Samantha was a founder, producer, and anchor for Chapman News, Orange County's only local news broadcast. She joined the team at CBS Local 2 while still attending Chapman University full time, making for quite the commute (she survived with podcasts).

Samantha won the Cecil Award for Best TV Show, Chapman News, and was nominated for the prestigious Mir Tuhki Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Samantha was a cheerleader at Palm Desert High School and Chapman University. She returned to coach cheerleading at PDHS for two years. A serious college football fan, she says cheerleading was her way to have an effect on the game without actually playing.

Her hobbies include traveling (mostly to catch a PAC12 game), cheerleading, living-room yoga, amusement parks, and loving her rescue poodle, Magic.

