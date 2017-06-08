Priscilla Casper

Priscilla comes to KGUN 9 On Your Side after recently graduating from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and has a minor in Cinematic Arts, as well.

While taking classes, Priscilla held many positions in the Annenberg Media Center. She worked as an MMJ and hosted an entertainment show called "The Buzz". She also produced, reported, and anchored the live 30-minute daily broadcast.

Priscilla also interned in Los Angeles at CBS2/KCAL9, Entertainment Tonight, CNBC, and Maximo TV. She has covered everything from breaking L.A. news to reporting at the Oscars red carpet.

When she is not reporting, Priscilla loves to bake cookies and go on hikes. Priscilla couldn't be more excited to join the KGUN 9 team as a reporter!