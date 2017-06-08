Max Darrow

After four snowy years in Central New York, Max is excited to be in Tucson. He recently graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. He also minored in Psychology and Political Science.

At Syracuse, Max was involved with many organizations on campus. One of those was CitrusTV, Syracuse's all-student run, award winning television station. At CitrusTV, Max anchored and reported for nightly newscasts as well as anchored a politically focused round-table show called "Talking Points." He is also a proud alum of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity & Otto Tunes a cappella group.

One of Max's proudest accomplishments was being selected as the winner of the 2015 Radio and Television Digital News Association's Pete Wilson Scholarship Award. Born and raised in the Bay Area, it meant the world to him.

In college, he worked as an intern for KPIX 5 in San Francisco, NBC 10 Philadelphia, and KION-TV in Salinas.

When he's not in the field, Max enjoys playing basketball, baseball, piano, and all things Orange -- Go Cuse!

Max is thrilled to be joining the KGUN 9 Team as a multimedia journalist.

If you have any story ideas that you would like to share, email Max.

Follow Max on Twitter

Follow Max on Facebook