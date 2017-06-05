Kevin Boughton anchors the weekend newscasts on KGUN 9; he is also a reporter during the week.

He’s back home in Arizona after working in newsrooms across the country for the better part of a decade. Kevin was born and raised in Chandler, a 90 minute drive (on a good day) from Tucson.

Kevin studied Electronic Media & Economics while attending Northern Arizona University. While he was still a student he helped launch NAZ Today, an NAU/community partnership created to deliver local news to northern Arizonans and fill the void left when KNAZ closed.

While still a student, Kevin was selected to work at the Arizona Legislative Broadcast Center at the state senate in Phoenix. He helped to broadcast tense meetings and votes leading up to the passage of SB1070, Arizona’s controversial immigration law.

Tucson is special to Kevin, his dad grew up here and his parents met while they were students at UA. In fact, his grandmother worked for decades at the UA Bookstore.

Kevin has reported on just about everything you can put on TV: major floods in North Dakota, tornadoes roaring across Kansas and Nebraska, wildfires in northern Arizona, police manhunts, earthquakes, red carpet movie debuts in California, and major sporting events like the NCAA basketball tournament and the NCAA College World Series.

His very first job in television news was in Minot, North Dakota, covering the oil boom in the Bakken region along with intense blizzards. He developed an interest in weather while in North Dakota because his boss thought it was hilarious to send the new guy from Arizona outside to cover the blowing wind and snow. Now that he's in Tucson, he's stuffed his parka in a deep, dark corner of his closet.

When he’s not working Kevin is usually on a golf course or a ski slope. He also likes to travel so say ‘hi’ if you see him in line at airport security.

If you have a news tip, story idea, or restaurant suggestions send him an email: kevin.boughton@kgun9.com

FOLLOW/CONTACT:

Email: kevin.boughton@kgun9.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kboughtonTV

Twitter: www.twitter.com/KevinBoughton