Fair
HI: -°
LO: 74°
Joey Greaber is an Assignment Editor and Digital Producer for KGUN9.
Born and raised in Tucson, he graduated from the University of Arizona in 2016 with a Bachelor's Degree in Film & Television.
He also runs his own website, burntpopcornreviews.com where he critiques films and other forms of entertainment.
In his spare time, he enjoys going to the movies, playing video games, listening to podcasts and watching Arizona basketball.
Contact
Erica Weston is a Colorado girl coming to Tucson from Los Angeles. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor’s…
Like many Tucsonans. Erin has Midwestern roots. Born in Joliet, Illinois she grew up in a suburb of Chicago. Although raised in the Midwest,…
Guy Atchley is celebrating 30 years in Tucson at KGUN 9 On Your Side. Since he graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1972 with a Bachelor…
Ina Ronquillo is a Southern Arizona native. She graduated from Nogales High School and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University…
Jason Barr is KGUN-TV's sports director and anchor, and he appears on the weeknight newscasts.
Jennifer comes to Tucson from Boston, Ma where the seafood is always good and the harbor is always blue. She gave up the East Coast winters…