Jason Barr is KGUN-TV's sports director and anchor, and he appears on the weeknight newscasts.

Since arriving in Tucson, Jason has won three prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards for sports reporting. His story on Warren Ballpark in Bisbee helped KGUN win another Murrow award for best use of video. Jason has also won two Rocky Mountain Emmy awards for sports reporting. He's covered the College World Series, the Super Bowl, and the NCAA Final Four.

Jason provides sports updates each afternoon for sister radio station, ESPN Tucson 1490 am.

Jason is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. He has an M.B.A. in management from UNC-Charlotte, during which time he worked for the Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Prior to working in Tucson, Jason was a sports anchor for WTKR-TV in Norfolk, VA. He is originally from New Jersey.

